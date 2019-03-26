Man charged in connection with burglary near Peterborough

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary near Peterborough yesterday (Monday).

David Dwyer (54) of Park Lane, Peterborough was arrested by officers on Long Drove, Holme yesterday morning (25 March).

Detective Sergeant Colin Norden said: “This arrest and charge is a perfect example of how the public can help us. Their quick actions to initially detain the suspect, film him escaping and reporting to us undoubtedly made the arrest much simpler.

“We would like to thank these members of the public for their actions.”

Dwyer has been charged with dwelling burglary and handling stolen goods. He was due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning.