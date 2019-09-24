Man charged for carrying samurai sword in Peterborough - another bailed for ‘trashing Whittlesey Nisa store’

A man has been charged with allegedly carrying a samurai sword and Stanley knife in Peterborough.

The man was arrested on Friday evening/Saturday morning after a report from a member of the public.

The weapons seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Officers made the arrest after being sent to Dogsthorpe Road.

He has since been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and was remanded in custody before appearing at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

He was then bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on October 14.

Meanwhile, a man arrested on suspicion of smashing up the Nisa store in Victory Avenue, Whittlesey, has been released on bail.

Officers from Fenland and Peterborough were called to the store on Friday night after receiving a 999 call.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and has now been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on October 11.