Man charged after violence in Peterborough city centre

A man has been charged after violence in Peterborough city centre.

Police were initially called to Broadway in Peterborough following reports of a stabbing at about 11pm on Saturday night. However, a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said no-one had been stabbed in the incident

The spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene, where ambulance crews were treating the victim – a man in his 30s - for minor injuries.

“Jazab Altaf, 26, of Cobden Avenue, Peterborough was arrested at the scene and later charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. He has been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 29 May.”