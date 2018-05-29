Man charged after seven-hour stand-off with armed police in Peterborough

A man has arrested following a seven-hour stand-off with armed police in Peterborough has been charged.

At 3.03am on Friday, May 25, police were called to an incident involving concern for a person at a property in Outfield in Bretton.

Armed police in Bretton on Friday. Photo: Terry Harris

The road and surrounding area were cordoned off by police and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

The stand-off came to an end shortly after 10am when the man was successfully taken into custody by officers.

Gerard Kinlan, 35, of Fellowes Gardens in Peterborough, was charged with possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation, assault causing actual bodily harm and making off without payment.

He was remanded to appear at court.