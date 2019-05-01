Man charged after police chase through Peterborough primary school playground during break time

A man has been charged following a police chase through the playground of a Peterborough primary school while pupils were on their break.

Kallum Snart (19) has been charged with theft of a vehicle, driving without a licence and insurance, driving a motorcycle without protective headgear and driving without due care and attention.

Officers had pursued a man on a moped before pursuing him through the playground at Lime Academy Abbotsmede in Kingsley Road yesterday (Tuesday).

The man was arrested in the area of Saxon Road, Eastfield.

Police said all children were “safe” following the chase.

Snart of no known address has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 17.