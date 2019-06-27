Man charged after Peterborough axe attack appears in court

A man charged after an axe attack in Peterborough has appeared in court.

Umran Araf (36) of Dunsberry, Bretton, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police at the scene in West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale. Photo: Terry Harris

It follows an incident which took place in West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale, on Tuesday, June 18.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 3pm.

Araf appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court last Friday.

He will next appear at Peterborough Crown Court via video link on Friday, July 19.

