Man charged after knuckleduster found in car on A605 in Whittlesey

A man has been charged after police found a knuckleduster in a car on the A605 in Whittlesey

The car was stopped by officers from the BCH Firearms Unit and BCH Roads Policing Unit at just after 1am on Friday, March 29.

Police stopping the car on the A605. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Jamie Proctor (18) of Glenmore Gardens, Norwich, has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court at 10am on May 1.

A 44-year-old woman from Peterborough has been handed a conditional caution for possession of Class A drugs.