Man charged after four hour stand-off with armed police in Peterborough street

A man has been charged with multiple offences after armed police sealed off a Peterborough street for more than four hours

Armed police, fire and ambulance crews sealed off a Peterborough street late last night after a man made a series of threats. At 11.27pm on Monday, July 23, police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Eastfield Road, Peterborough, following concerns for a person’s well-being.

Following a stand-off and prolonged negotiations which lasted for more than four hours, a man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to cause criminal damage and commit arson.

Peter Round, 45, of Eastfield Road in Peterborough, has been charged with two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty and criminal damage.

He has been bailed to return to Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Friday August 24.