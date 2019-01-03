Man charged after car catches fire on A1 near Stamford

A man will appear in court after his car caught fire when he drove it with his wheels down to the rims on the A1.

Florin Mirita, (28), of Highlands Way, Stamford, has been charged with driving without a licence, failing to provide a sample and driving without insurance following the incident yesterday.

Police were called at 5.12am yesterday, Wednesday January 2, to reports of a car being driven erratically on the A1 at Wansford.

Having lost at least one of the tyres of the car completely the driver continued along the A1 near Stamford before turning onto Tinwell Road where the vehicle caught on fire because of the amount of sparks coming from the steel wheel.

No-one was injured.

Mirita has been bailed, and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on January 23.