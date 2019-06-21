Man charged after axe attack in Peterborough

A man has been charged after an axe attack in Peterborough.

The incident took place in West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale, with police called to the scene shortly before 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Police at the scene in West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale. Photo: Terry Harris

The victim of the attack was taken to hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Umran Araf (36) of Dunsberry, Bretton, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, June 21).