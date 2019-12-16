Man charged after armed police storm property following restaurant damage

A man has been charged after a restaurant at a leisure park was damaged before the perpetrator fled the scene.

Police were called to Towerfields Leisure Park in Huntingdon at 1.50pm on Saturday afternoon.

Armed police

A man was later arrested just before 3pm in connection with the incident after officers, including armed police and trained negotiators, attended a property in Surrey Road and gained entry.

Jonah Evans (23) of Surrey Road, Huntingdon, has now been charged with criminal damage to a property valued under £5,000, theft and common assault.

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).