Man caught with 14,000 indecent child images claimed he had bought devices from car boot sale

Have your say

A man who was caught in possession of more than 14,000 indecent images of children claimed he bought the devices containing them from a car boot sale.

Officers received information that an IP address linked to Stephen Brown’s home in Admirals Drive, Wisbech, had been accessing indecent images of children in September 2017.

Crown court news

Officers carried out a warrant at the property on October 12,2017 and various electronic devices were seized belonging to Brown (59).

Analysis of the devices revealed a total of 14,222 indecent images of children and 429 videos.

Of the images, 6,822 were classed as Category A – the most severe.

In police interview Brown admitted the electronic devices – namely a laptop, SD card, computer tower and digital camera – were his.

He claimed that officers would not find any illegal material on them and said he had bought them second-hand from a car boot sale in September 2017.

However, Brown later pleaded guilty to seven charges of making indecent photographs of children.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday last week where he was handed 21 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Brown was also ordered to complete a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement and was handed a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

DC Melanie Bull, who investigated, said: “Brown stored thousands of indecent images representing vile abuse of innocent young people.

“Tackling both the creation and possession of such images is a priority for the force and we are committed to bringing those involved in this type of criminality before the courts.

“The SHPO will also allow the police to manage and monitor Brown’s online behaviour over the next decade, thereby reducing the risk of harm to the public.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.