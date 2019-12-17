Man caught growing £400k worth of cannabis in his home jailed

A man who was caught growing almost £400,000 worth of cannabis in his home has been jailed.

Ilir Aga (37) filled his four bedroom house in Fordham Road, Newmarket, with cannabis plants and was operating a “sophisticated operation”.

Cannabis seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

However, officers conducted a drugs warrant on April 25 and found the haul filling every bedroom and two outbuildings.

He pleaded guilty to producing a Class B drug at Cambridge Crown Court last Thursday and was sentenced to a year in prison.

PC Alan Tregilgas said: “This was a sophisticated operation that would have put a lot of cannabis on the streets. I am pleased we have managed to disrupt this and that Aga has been jailed.

“I hope this sends a clear message that we will work hard to find and destroy cannabis farms and put the people behind them before the courts.”

Ilir Aga

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug production or dealing, you can report it to online online at www.cambs.police.uk/Report or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.