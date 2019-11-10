Man carrying knife jailed after headbutting police officer

Have your say

A man who assaulted police officers after being found in possession of a knife has been jailed.

Martin Gotobed (37) was removed from the Tap Room bar in St Ives by security staff at about 1am on Saturday, September 21.

While being removed, witnesses noticed a knife fall out of his pocket, which he quickly picked up.

CCTV cameras in the local area monitored Gotobed’s movements, until police arrived and found him sitting on a bench in Bridge Street.

When he saw officers coming his way he began walking off and was seen dropping the knife next to a parked car.

He was searched by officers at the scene and arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Whilst being handcuffed, he resisted arrest and headbutted one of the officers, before being taken into custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Gotobed, of Spencer Drive, St Ives, admitted being in possession of a knife and two counts of common assault against an emergency services worker.

On Thursday at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 23 months.

PC Daniel Green said: “Thanks to information from witnesses and local CCTV cameras a knife has been taken off the streets of Cambridgeshire.

“Gotobed clearly went out that night with bad intentions and his violent reaction to being arrested was completely unacceptable. He will now serve time behind bars for his actions.”