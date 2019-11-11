Man broke victim’s jaw over £40 cocaine debt argument

A man who broke another man’s jaw in an argument over a £40 cocaine debt has been ordered to pay the victim more than £1,000 in compensation.

Reed Foster (23) confronted the man in Grain Close, Great Shelford, on January 25 at about 7.30pm.

Crown court news

After a brief conversation Foster punched the victim, a man in his 30s, to the face. The impact caused the man to fall to the ground and fracture his jaw in two places.

On February 20 officers went to a property where Foster was staying in Macaulay Avenue, Great Shelford, to arrest him. When they searched him they found small amounts of cannabis and cocaine.

Foster, of Mill Road, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

On Thursday at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, instructed to pay the victim £1,200 compensation and complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

DC Susan Burberry said: “This was an unprovoked attack which left the victim needing surgery to insert metal plates into his jaw.

“I hope the conclusion of the court proceedings today will help him to put this experience behind him.”