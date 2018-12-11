Man breaches sexual offences order by coaching children’s football team in Peterborough

A man has been convicted of breaching a court order by helping to coach a children’s football team in Peterborough.

Stephen Graham (53) volunteered to help with the training of the under eights team in February.

Cambridge Crown Court

On February 27 police were notified of his actions and he was arrested three days later. When officers searched his home they found three smartphones.

Graham, of Hadrian’s Court, Fletton, Peterborough, admitted two counts of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Yesterday (Monday, December 10) at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also given a 25 day rehabilitation action requirement.