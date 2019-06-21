Man breached restraining order by confronting ex-partner while she lay in bed

A man entered his ex-partner’s house in the middle of the night and confronted her as she lay in bed.

The victim woke to find Daniel Brock (33) stood over her in the early hours of April 6.

Crown court news

Brock had been drinking beer and smoking crack cocaine and was breaching an existing court order not to contact the victim or visit her Cambridge home.

Brock was arrested and later pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

Brock, of no fixed abode but from the Huntingdon area, was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for two years, yesterday at Cambridge Crown Court.

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse should call police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.