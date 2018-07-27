Man bit clubber in the face at Peterborough bar

A man who bit the face of a reveler in a Peterborough night club will be sentenced at crown court after Magistrates said they did not have enough sentencing powers.

Richard Harnwell (43) was at Flares nightclub in Broadway, Peterborough on December 2 2017 when the attack happened.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (Friday) where he pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

Philip Botterill, prosecuting, told the court: "The incident started at about 1.25am. The club was very bury, and the defendant was was with a group of people/

"The victim arrived at the club about five minutes before the incident started.

"The victim had his back towards a female member of the defendant's group.

"There was an interaction between the defendant and the victim, and the defendant threw a punch at the victim. he was stopped from making contact and the victim moved away. The defendant followed him and tried to throw more punched. Eventually the pair ended up on the floor, with the defendant on top. Further punches were thrown and the defendant has bitten the victim to the cheek area on his face."

Claire Thornley, defending, said: "He is completely devastated by his actions."

Magistrates Mark Cross said the case was too serious to be dealt with by magistrates, and sent the case to Peterborough Crown Court, where Harnwell, of Murrow Bank, Murrow, will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.

Harnwell was granted bail until the next hearing.