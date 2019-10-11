Man banned from Peterborough United matches for three years

A man has been banned from attending Peterborough United football matches for three years after being involved in violence and disorder around games for five years.

Jake Bottreill (26) of Home Close, Bourne, was given the order at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this week.

Police at Peterborough United's home ground

Cambridgeshire Police applied for the banning order because ‘it is alleged that the respondent has caused or contributed to violence or disorder in the United Kingdom or elsewhere, namely between 2014 and 2019 for being involved in violence and disorder at or in connection with football matches.’

The banning order means Bottreill will not be allowed with in a defined area of Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium from six hours before kick off, until four hours after the final whistle, when Posh are playing home matches.

When Peterborough United are playing an away fixture, he will not be allowed within a five mile radius of the match ground from six hours before kick off to three hours after the end of the game.

The order also includes a ban on Bottreill entering the town, city or parish boundary where an England senior mens international match is being played, starting eight hours before the match until eight hours after scheduled kick off time.

