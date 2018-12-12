Man bailed after machete attack in Peterborough street

A man arrested following a machete attack in Peterborough has been released on bail.

A man was hurt in the incident, which happened on Eastfield Road at about 11.15pm on Monday night.

Police incident at Eastfield Road. EMN-181112-092628009

The victim, a man in his late teens, remains in Peterborough City Hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do GBH.

He has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 5 January 2019.

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.

