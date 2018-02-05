Man attacked passenger at Peterborough station

A man who attacked a passenger at Peterborough railway station as been ordered to carry out community service.

Povilas Zigmantus (28) launched the unprovoked attack on January 4 after drinking eight bottles of beer.

He struck his victim from behind at the station.

On Friday Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard the victim described it as ‘a powerful blow.’

However Zigmantus said he had no memory of the incident.

District Judge Ken Sheraton sentenced him to a 12 month community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work, ordered him to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge after Zigmantus, of Beaver Lane, Ashford, Kent, pleaded guilty to common assault.