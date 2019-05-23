Man attacked by out of control dog in Peterborough needed two hand operations

A man had to undergo two operations on his hand after being attacked by an out of control dog in Peterborough.

The dog, a Staffordshire/Dogue de Bordeaux cross, was being walked by Egidijus Gedminas (37) at about 8pm on January 15 this year when it attacked another dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier.

As the owner of the other dog tried to fend off Gedminas’ dog it attacked him, biting his hand, severing a bone and tendon on his index finger.

The victim (52) was taken to hospital following the attack on a footpath just off Phyill, in Bretton.

Gedminas, of Kirkmeadow, Bretton, was found guilty of owning a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court to carry out 80 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs and £2,000 compensation to the victim.

PC Adrian Anderson, who investigated, said: “This incident could have so easily been avoided had the offender had his dog on a lead.

“Despite there being no previous incidents involving the offender’s dog this case goes to show that precautions should always be taken while walking any dog in an area where members of the public or other dogs are likely to be present.”

More information about dangerous dogs is available on the force website at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Property-and-animals/Dangerous-dogs.