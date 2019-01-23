Man assaulted then threatened with knife in Peterborough

A man was assaulted then threatened with a knife.

Police were called at 6.23pm on Monday (January 21) to reports of violence in Chaucer Road, New England.

Police news

A man was walking on the footpath when he was approached by three other men. The victim was assaulted and one of the men then produced a knife and demanded money from him.

The victim had no money on him so the three men left empty handed. The man received minor injuries.

An investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 367 of January 21, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.