Man assaulted by gang of men and threatened with large knife after altercation in Peterborough shop

A man was beaten up by a group of men, one of whom was holding a large knife, following an altercation in a Peterborough shop.

The chain of events began at the One Stop in Stewartby Avenue, Hampton Vale, on Saturday afternoon shortly after 4pm.

A man in his 20s was accused by a girl of shoplifting.

According to police there was then an altercation between the pair, which a group of men became involved in.

The group of men are then alleged to have followed the man accused of shoplifting to Evergreen Drive in Hampton Hargate before punching and kicking him, leaving him with slight injuries.

One of the group was seen with a large knife, but there is no suggestion it was used in the assault.

The group of men are described as black, between 16-20 years old and wearing jeans and hoodies.

They had all made off by the time police arrived and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.