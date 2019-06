A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing batteries from a recycling centre.

At about 8pm yesterday (Sunday, June 9) officers on patrol witnessed suspicious activity at Alconbury Recycling Centre in Woodwalton Road.

Batteries at the recycling centre. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A police spokesman said: “A 20-year-old man from Chatteris fled the scene but was pursued by officers and arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped. He remains in custody.”