A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to steal bicycles from Peterborough Station.

British Transport Police, which has its Peterborough headquarters by the station cycle racks, received a report at around 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) of a man seen to be prising bike locks.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: “A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.”