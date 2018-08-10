Man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm after violence in Peterborough

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after a violent incident in Peterborough.

Police were called to Lythemere in Orton Malbourne just after midnight yesterday (Thursday) following reports of violence.

One man needed hospital treatment, although a police spokesman said he was discharged shortly afterwards, and had not suffered serious injuries.

One man, aged 29, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.