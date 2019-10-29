Man arrested on suspicion of Peterborough burglary

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a raid on a Peterborough house.

Police were called to the burglary in Oundle Road, Woodtson at about 10.05am today, (Tuesday, 29 October) after a member of the public reported a burglary in progress and officers were deployed.

Police at the scene. Pic: Terry Harris

With help from dog handlers and a police helicopter they managed to locate the suspect in a nearby garden.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

