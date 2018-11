A man arrested on suspicion of murder in Spalding has been released under investigation.

Police were called at 11.38am on Sunday, November 25, to a property in Neville Avenue, Spalding.

The body of a 49-year-old man was found.

A 59-year-old man from the Spalding area was arrested on suspicion of murder but has now been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police on 101.