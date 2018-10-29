Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after three car crash in Bourne

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a collision which saw one man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta, silver Suzuki and a white Mini Cooper, and happened on North Road, Bourne, near the A15 junction at 9.27am on Sunday, October 26.

One man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and others involved in the collision were treated for minor injuries.

Lincolnshire Police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and released under investigation.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the collision, as they continue to investigate what happened.

Anyone with information can contact police, quoting incident number 150 of October 26, by email at force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, or by calling Lincolnshire police on 101