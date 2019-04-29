Man arrested on suspicion of driving the wrong way on A47 in Peterborough is bailed

A man arrested on suspicion of driving down the A47 in the wrong direction has been bailed by police.

A 38-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested by officers at 2.20am on Sunday morning on suspicion of driving while over the legal alcohol limit and dangerous driving.

It had been reported a Renault Megane was bring driven the wrong way between Junction 17 and 19 (Bretton Park to Fulbridge Road).

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police for questioning.

Today (Monday) a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the man had been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood on Thursday (May 2).