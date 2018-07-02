Man arrested on suspicion of dealing class A drugs near children's play park in Peterborough

A man was arrested suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs near a children's play park in Peterborough at the weekend.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs at about 1.30pm on Saturday, June 30, near Stanley Road recreation ground.

Police tweeted: "The Community Action Team have arrested a male on suspicion of Possession of Class A with intent to supply after observing him dealing near to a children's play park in the City Centre.

"Several wraps of Class A recovered after he tried to get away."

He has been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on July 20.