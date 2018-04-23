Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and blackmail after police chase in Peterborough

A man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a police chase was later arrested on suspicion of blackmail and common assault.

Late on Saturday evening (April 21) officers tried to stop a vehicle in Peterborough but the driver made off.

The vehicle stopped in Welbourne, Werrington, and the driver ran off before being detained by officers.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failure to stop.

He was later also arrested on suspicion of blackmail and common assault. He remains in custody.

No further information is currently available.

A resident of Welbourne who contacted the Peterborough Telegraph said there were lots of police cars with sirens on at around midnight who “woke the who neighbourhood up.”