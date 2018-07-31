Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after crash outside Peterborough primary school is bailed

A man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession with intent to sell Class A drugs after a two car collision has been bailed.

The crash was in Eastfield Road, near Newark Hill Primary Academy, with police called at 4pm on Sunday (July 29).

The road was closed after the collision and the Magpas air ambulance was called to the scene.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

A 31-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested and taken to custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

He has now been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police station on August 24.

