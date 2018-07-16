Man arrested on suspicion of causing GBH at end of England-Sweden World Cup match

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing GBH following an incident at the end of the England-Swden World Cup quarter-final.

The incident occurred at the Solstice on Saturday, July 7 at around 5pm when the match was ending.

The XL Arena at the back of the Solstice had been hosting one of the popular World Cup street parties during the afternoon.

The incident left a man in his late teens with serious head injuries.

The arrested man, who is in his 20s, has now been released under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101.