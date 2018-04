A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and possession of a knife after an incident at a Peterborough shop.

Police were called to the Co-op in Lawson Avenue, Stanground at 12.30pm today (Thursday) after reports of shoplifting.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said a man had been detained by three people, and a struggle followed.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a knife and assaulting an officer.