Man arrested on suspicion of £11k burglary
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a non-dwelling burglary totalling more than £11,000. The 30-year-old was arrested yesterday evening (Thursday) in Halfpenny Lane, Wisbech. He was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and theft. He remains in custody in King's Lynn.