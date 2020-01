A man was arrested in a garden in Peterborough after police said they discovered a “large amount” of cannabis.

The man was arrested last week in Vergette Street, Eastfield.

Drugs and other items seized by police in Vergette Street. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

At the time of his arrest officers were carrying out enquiries into a missing person when they discovered the drugs.

The man was taken into custody and has since been released under investigation.