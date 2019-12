A man in his 20s was arrested early this morning (Wednesday) on suspicion of carrying a weapon.

This came after he was allegedly seen in Hallfields Lane, Gunthorpe, Peterborough, carrying nunchucks.

He was arrested by police last night

Police were deployed to the area and the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon, possession of Class A drugs and provoking fear.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.