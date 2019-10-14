Man arrested in Peterborough city centre charged with 13 offences including attempted robbery at retail park

A man is due in court today (Monday) charged with 13 offences, including theft, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Daniel Butler (32) of no fixed abode will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

He is charged with four public order offences, six counts of theft, one count of attempted robbery, one count of possessing a bladed article and breaching a non-molestation order.

The attempted robbery relates to an incident at The Rex Trade Centre in Maskew Avenue Retail Park at around 11.15am on Friday.

Butler was arrested in Peterborough city centre on Saturday. The charges relate to incidents in Bretton and the surrounding area throughout September and October.