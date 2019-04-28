Man arrested in Peterborough charged on two counts of assaulting an emergency service worker

A man arrested in Peterborough has been charged on two counts of assaulting an emergency service worker.

Police this evening confirmed: “A 47-year-old man has been charged and bailed to court on two counts of assaulting an emergency service worker.”

Police news

The first charge relates to an incident which occurred four days ago, but further details are not currently available.

The second charge relates to an incident from yesterday evening after police were called to a domestic incident in Eyrescroft, Bretton. A police officer was allegedly assaulted while making an arrest.

No further information is currently available.