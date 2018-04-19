Man arrested in Peterborough after fleeing from van suspected of being used in multiple fuel thefts

A man has been arrested by police on suspicion of multiple offences after running from police in Peterborough this morning, Thursday.

Police stopped the van but the driver attempted to flee on foot and had to be chased down by officers.

The man was initially stopped for using a mobile phone, but police soon discovered the van was on false plates and was suspected stolen. On further investigation police also found the van was carrying an IBC of diesel, suspected to have been involved in six thefts of fuel.

The driver also had drugs on him and no licence.

More here as we have it....