A man was arrested by transport police in a Lidl after allegedly running through live railway lines at Peterborough Station on Saturday morning.

A 33-year-old man of no fixed address will appear before Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in connection to the incident shortly before 9am.

Peterborough Station

The man was charged with a public order offence, railway trespass and travelling on the railway without paying a fare.

He was arrested at Lidl in Lime Kiln Close.