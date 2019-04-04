Man arrested in connection with keyless car thefts after suspected stolen Mercedes-Benz found

A man from Wisbech has been arrested in connection with keyless car thefts.

Yesterday morning (Wednesday, March 3) a warrant was carried out on an industrial garage unit in Wisbech where a suspected stolen Mercedes-Benz was found.

The Mercedes-Benx which was suspected to have been stolen. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle and has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Chris Acourt said: “This is another positive step in the fight against car thefts. The introduction of keyless technology has created a new window for criminals to utilise.

“By conducting this warrant we have not only recovered a stolen vehicle but potentially cut out a source for future thefts.”