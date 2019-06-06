Man arrested in Cambridgeshire over keyless car thefts

A man has been arrested in Wisbech this morning (June 6) in connection with keyless car thefts.

Officers executed a warrant at a garage unit in the Wisbech St Mary before arresting the man at a property in Wisbech.

A 31-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and is currently in custody at Kings Lynn.

Sergeant David Arnold said: “Today’s warrant was part of our ongoing work to tackle this type of crime.

“We would urge anyone with any information about keyless car thefts to report it online.”

Find more details on how you can keep your vehicle secure can be found here - https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Vehicle-security

Anyone with information about keyless car thefts should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report