Man arrested for multiple firearms offences after intelligence led raid in Peterborough

A man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple firears offences following an intelligence led raid in Peterborough this morning.

After receiving intelligence last week, officers this morning, Tuesday August 14, carried out a warrant in Langdyke, Parnwell.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a number of firearms offences.

He is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

