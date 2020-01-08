Man arrested for endangering life after eight people rescued from burning Peterborough flats

A man has been arrested for endangering life after eight people were rescued from two fires at a block of flats in Peterborough.

Fire crews were twice called out at around 6am last Friday to Leighton in Orton Malborne where they escorted adults and children from two families to safety from the burning building.

The scene of the fire in Leighton, Orton Malborne

An investigation began immediately with the fire believed to have been started deliberately.

And police have now confirmed that a man has been arrested over the blaze.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Investigations are ongoing. A 45-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and arson endangering life. He has been bailed to Thorpe Wood Police Station until January 30.”

There were no reported injuries from the fires, police said in the aftermath.

However, seven were taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance with possible smoke inhalation.

Police have been appealing for witnesses to come forward, including those with private CCTV.

The first fire on Friday was before 6am and saw a bin set alight, while the second just before 6.30am was reported to be in the stairwell of the block of flats.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent three ambulance crews, an ambulance officer, a rapid response vehicle and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference number 35/573/20.