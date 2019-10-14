Man arrested for ‘drug dealing and dangerous driving’ after police foot chase in Peterborough

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and dangerous driving after a police foot chase in Peterborough.

The incident happened in Fletton shortly before 10pm on Friday when officers attempted to stop a car.

A car was seen being towed away from the scene. Photo: Nadine Jones

A police spokeswoman said: “The driver failed to stop before exiting the car and attempting to run off on foot.

“Following a short foot chase, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Fletton High Street on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

“He has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on Friday, November 8.”

An eye-witness said a car was seen being towed away from the scene.