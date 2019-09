A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a sumarai sword and Stanley knife.

The man was arrested overnight after a report from a member of the public.

The weapons seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Officers made the arrest after being sent to Dogsthorpe Road.

The man is now in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Police are currently holding a knife amnesty across the county, with residents able to dispose of the weapons at knife bins at police stations until Monday.