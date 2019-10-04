Man arrested for ‘attempted GBH’ after allegedly chasing victim with knife in Peterborough

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH after allegedly chasing a victim with a knife.

The arrest was made by armed police earlier today (Friday) following reports from the victim that he was being followed while driving along Fulbridge Road, near St Pauls Road.

Armed police were called to the incident

A police spokeswoman said: “Armed officers searched the area and arrested a man on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody at this time.

“A knife was also recovered from the scene.

“The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

“It is believed the victim and suspect were known to each other.”

It is not believed the injuries were caused by a knife.